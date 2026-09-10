Jimmy Kimmel makes huge change to his show after being 'threatened' by Trump's FCC
Home>Celebrity

Jimmy Kimmel makes huge change to his show after being 'threatened' by Trump's FCC

Donald Trump has previously called for ABC to fire Jimmy Kimmel

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images

Topics: Jimmy Kimmel, Donald Trump, Film and TV

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Choose your content: