Elon Musk's ex has come out to reveal something about why he has fathered so many children after having one of her own with the X mogul.

The Tesla founder first began his parenting journey back in 2002 when his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, gave birth to his first son Nevada Alexander, who tragically died when he was 10 weeks old.

The two went on to have five more children, including twins Vivian and Griffin and then triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian.

However, after the pair divorced in 2008, Musk went on to father more children with singer Grime.

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The pair announced their first together, X Æ A-12, in 2020, and then Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus.

However, before their second child was born, he secretly fathered twins, Strider and Azure, with Shivon Zilis, who was an executive at Neuralink, in November 2021, per court documents reported by Insider.

Ashley St. Clair claims something Elon Musk told her (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

The pair then welcomed daughter Arcadia in 2024.

One year later in February 2025, author Ashley St. Clair revealed that she and Musk had welcomed a child too, named Romulus, who Musk claimed he was planning on getting full custody of.

Zilis and Musk later had son called Seldon Lycurgus.

Having so many children in a short and seemingly overlapping amount of time has risen eyebrows, but when you learn of the alleged reason for his constant fathering, it takes a sinister turn.

In Musk, a new four-hour documentary made by Alex Gibney over the course of three years, St Clair says Musk sent her a text which claims he needed to have 'a legion of children before the civil war.'

She was then asked at the Venice film festival premiere of whether Musk was scared of a civil war happening or he was actively attempting to cause one, St Clair said: “Whatever it is, what he’s doing with this platform on X cannot be ignored, because he is stoking flames that don’t exist in the real world.”

She claims he's preparing for a civil war (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

She also claimed he is creating ‘deliberate division’ on the platform, alleging: “He is creating something that is causing real world effects with all of these inputs on X."

The former MAGA supporter said: “I do believe that he is causing deliberate division that may be catastrophic if it’s not regulated or tamed, or if we don’t do our part in putting it down.”

However, according to film-maker Gibney, Musk’s thoughts on a potential civil war comes down to his upbringing in South Africa.

“He had a childhood that was very difficult and traumatic,” Gibney said at the film event. “To some extent he’s now playing out that trauma on the rest of us, if I were to psychoanalyse the situation.”

“What I discovered was that the story of Musk was not a new tech story,” said Gibney. “But his story is the story of an old wine in a new bottle. His story turns out to be the story of the confidence man, the stock pumper. His wealth and power comes from inflating stock.”

UNILAD reached out to the representatives of Elon Musk for comment.