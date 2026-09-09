Elon Musk's ex Ashley St. Clair shares unnerving text he sent her in new 4-hour doc about him
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Elon Musk's ex Ashley St. Clair shares unnerving text he sent her in new 4-hour doc about him

Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair share one child, who was born in 2025

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Elon Musk, Parenting, Celebrity

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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