Reason Gwyneth Paltrow stopped making 'smells like my vagina' candle despite bold inspiration behind it
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Reason Gwyneth Paltrow stopped making 'smells like my vagina' candle despite bold inspiration behind it

Paltrow revealed what the candle really smelt like, for those who didn't manage to get their hands on one

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Topics: Gwyneth Paltrow, Feminism

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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