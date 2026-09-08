Reason Gwyneth Paltrow stopped making 'smells like my vagina' candle despite bold inspiration behind it

Gwyneth Paltrow's 'vagina candle' has made headlines once again after she revealed 'the true story' behind the candle on Lil Dicky, Benny Blanco and Kristin Batalucco's podcast Friends Keep Secrets. Unfortunately though, for those who want to get their hands on one - the Shakespeare in Love star has revealed exactly why you can't.

The candle made headlines when it was released in January 2020, with her wellness and lifestyle brand, Goop. The $75 product flew off shelves after the publicity - but Paltrow found out that not all publicity is good publicity, she explained.

On the podcast, Paltrow revealed it all started off after she made a joke, and one thing led to another.

Once again, Paltrow clarified it did not smell like her vagina - contrary to popular belief.

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"It became such a big thing that we had to stop selling it because it was distracting people from what we were doing," she explained on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast.

Previously, Paltrow had said the candle had been made into clickbait - instead of being known for it's 'strong feminist statement'.

Unfortunately, the candle isn't available to buy anymore (Goop)

What was the intention behind Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Smells Like Vagina' candle?

Back in 2023, Paltrow took part in an Instagram Q&A - and unsurprisingly - was asked about the candle.

“What was the thought process behind the infamous candle?" one question read.

Paltrow didn't let the fans down, giving a more than detailed answer - while also revealing that unfortunately, it was no longer being made.

"So, the thought process behind the infamous candle, essentially, was that it was a really strong feminist statement," she responded.

“So many women have been raised, at least in my generation, to think there’s something wrong with themselves, or that the vagina is weird or gross, or something to be ashamed of," the star continued, essentially explaining it was made as a 'punk rock screw you' to anyone who ever made women feel that way.

It wasn't the only candle of the type Paltrow came out with (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

She also revealed that the point was for it to smell like 'roses and all kinds of things,' which is what it did smell like.

“But unfortunately, you know, the media being what it is and things being so clickbaity – people tried to make it about something else, which is kind of a shame because it was really meant to be this strong feminist statement," she continued, confirming that her company 'no longer makes the candle'.

The candle wasn't the only one of it's kind - however. In June 2020, the company followed up with another called 'This Smells Like My Orgasm'.

“A fitting follow-up to that candle — you know the one — this blend is made with tart grapefruit, neroli and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising and wildly addictive," the description on the website read.

Just like the first edition, the candle retailed at $75, and was only available to those in the United States. It has also been discontinued by Goop.















