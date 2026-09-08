Jack Osbourne describes 'messages' he believes have come from dad Ozzy beyond the grave
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Jack Osbourne describes 'messages' he believes have come from dad Ozzy beyond the grave

Jack revealed that such 'messages' have lifted his mood when he's felt low

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Topics: Ozzy Osbourne, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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