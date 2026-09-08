Jack Osbourne describes 'messages' he believes have come from dad Ozzy beyond the grave

Jack Osbourne has been speaking about the 'messages' he believes his dad, Ozzy Osbourne, has sent him after the Black Sabbath frontman's death.

The whole music world was left devastated last summer after Ozzy died in July 2025 aged 76.

It came just a matter of weeks after Ozzy delighted fans with his 'Back to the Beginning' farewell concert at Villa Park in his hometown of Birmingham.

Ozzy's family, including children Jack and Kelly, have opened up on life without their father and the process of coming to terms with grief.

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Jack, 40, still feels his dad's presence to this day, which he says can help lift him out of a bad mood.

The youngest child of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne recently sat down on the Good Night with Ben Gleib YouTube show and said: "I was on a shoot; I had to go down to Mexico. It was a hellacious travel day, and I woke up, and I’m in a p***** off mood.

"I ended up getting to the airport, and I’m just in my head, having one of those real negative, like s****, just whatever moments.

Jack has previously spoken about his close relationship with dad Ozzy (Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

"And I got my backpack on, headphones on, marching through this airport, and someone comes running up next to me and bumps me."

While the man may have ran off likely running late for his flight, Jack was immediately drew to the detail that the man had a Black Sabbath patch on the back of his vest.

As such, the message was certainly heard by Jack.

Once on a connecting flight himself to Guadalajara, Jack believes he received yet another sign from his late father.

Recalling events, which included hearing Ozzy's famed music playing, Jack continued: "I’m in the back of the plane. I’m sat there. I just want to get home to see my kids. And then I take my headphones out because they’re making the announcement. I’m like, just making sure I’m on the right plane.

"All of a sudden, I hear my dad’s music playing. And I look over to my right and there must’ve been this 70-year-old Mexican cowboy dude sitting there, just watching one of my dad’s music videos.

"I’m just kind of like, ‘What the f***?’ OK, message heard. Message heard."

Jack believes they are messages from Ozzy beyond the grave (Kayla DeLaura/Getty Images)

It comes after Jack's sister, Kelly, admitted she had 'no idea' how badly health had tumbled after the death of her father.

Speaking with the Mail Online, Kelly was shocked to see how much weight she had loss and it was only when a photograph was taken at a dress fitting for the Grammy Awards in January when she realized the monumental toll grieving Ozzy had on her health.

Discussing attending the Grammys, Kelly said: "I was scared. I wanted to be there to support my mum and to pay tribute to my father's legacy. But in all honesty, when I reflect on it, I don't think I should have gone. I wasn't very well."