The Blind Side star Quinton Aaron set to return to acting after life-threatening health scare
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The Blind Side star Quinton Aaron set to return to acting after life-threatening health scare

The Blind Side star Quinton Aaron has landed his first project since a terrifying health crisis put him on life support.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Sean Zanni/Getty Images for ACCF

Topics: Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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