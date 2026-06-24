Joe Manganiello has opened up about suffering life-threatening autoimmune-related illnesses in his upcoming memoir.

The Magic Mike star is set to release memoir Bloodlines on October 13, speaking about his health ordeal for the first time.

The official synopsis for the book explains: "A cascade of autoimmune-related illnesses attacked his skin, thyroid, eyes, lungs, and digestive system, plunging him into a seven year battle, plagued by chronic pain, a life-saving organ amputation, existential crisis, and a prolonged fight for survival that left doctors with few answers and no clear explanation."

As per the synopsis, the 49-year-old turned to 'shamans, pagan rituals, ancient myths, long-lost family records and the rebirth of his own spirituality,' whilst also searching into his family genealogy, which included family members who had lived with chronic illness, and ancestors that had survived the Armenian genocide.

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Following the synopsis, Manganiello has now spoken out about his health battles, which he 'wouldn't wish on his worst enemy'.

Manganiello had a life saving organ operation (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

“It was the most brutally difficult time of my life, one I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy, but also my greatest adventure," he told PEOPLE in a statement.

"I hope that what I went through on this journey can give readers hope that answers and healing may lie for them on the other side of whatever they are fighting through. The process of writing this book gave me the gift of perspective that helped me to see that my suffering was a cocoon from which I would emerge forever changed.”

As of now, it is uncertain when Manganiello dealt with his health struggles, or the exact illness.

The star is engaged to Caitlin O'Connor (Photo by Brenton Ho/Variety via Getty Images)

In 2023, the True Blood star filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara after seven years of marriage.

It came after Vergara was spotted in Italy to celebrate her 51st birthday without her wedding ring, and without Manganiello.

On July 17 2023, the couple, who had been married for seven years, announced their separation in a statement, which said: "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Two days later, Manganiello officially filed for divorce in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The celebrity couple met in 2014, when they were introduced by Vergara's Modern Family co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

Manganiello is now engaged to TV host Caitlin O'Connor.