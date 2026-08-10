Actor Jared Padalecki addresses backlash for divisive post about Perez Hilton

Warning: This article contains discussion of self-harm which some readers may find distressing.

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki has issued an apology to fans after his post in support of Perez Hilton following the distressing livestream.

The actor, who has previously opened up about his own mental health struggles, has now deleted and apologized for the candid statement.

His original message centered on Hilton's wellbeing during the crisis, but critics have since argued that it failed to account for the people who say they were harmed by the 48-year-old's behavior in years gone by.

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Retracting the statement, he wrote on social media: "To give more detail re: my post wishing someone well… I had ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA about his past.

"I had heard of him. Obviously. I had heard that he hadn’t exactly ‘been kind’ to me in the past. So, my thought is always to give grace and forgiveness to those who may have tried to ‘harm’ you… in my experience, it usually works out better than holding a grudge or wishing punishment on someone else."

He continued the apology: "That having been said, I TRULY didn’t know ANYTHING about the extent to what he has done. That’s my bad."

The actor issued an apology following his original statement, which he has since deleted. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Outlining what he viewed as a mistake, the star added: "On my life, I have never in my life, not once, looked him up or gone to one of his sites. I simply thought he was a 'tabloid' type of sensationalist journalist."

The Gilmore Girls star said he does not 'stand for' or support his action, as he concluded: "Full stop. I'm sorry if my words caused any harm. And, I hope you ALL are well out there, and taking care of yourselves."

Perez Hilton is in 'serious but stable' condition

On Tuesday (August 4), the showbiz journalist livestreamed what appeared to be acts of self-harm, prompting many concerned followers to dial 911.

Miami authorities visisted Hilton’s residence, and he was hospitalized shortly after.

In a recent statement, his team reported that he remains in 'serious but stable' condition and will also require surgery.

'Nearly unbearable for our family'

Hilton's family have released numerous statements following the livestream, as they wrote on his blog: "Our family cannot express enough our continued gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and prayers we have received during this incredibly difficult time.

The events of the past several days have been nearly unbearable for our family."

Hilton is now being treated in hospital. (@@ThePerezHilton/YouTube)

They also confirmed that the star's children were in his home moments before the disturbing broadcast.

As they added: "Just minutes before the public livestream incident, Perez’s children, niece, and sister were inside the home. When it became clear that Perez was experiencing a severe mental health crisis and harming himself, they immediately fled to protect the children from witnessing any further trauma.

"Our highest priority right now is helping the children begin to heal from what they experienced. An important part of that process is allowing them to safely return home and begin rebuilding a sense of security and normalcy."

Who is Perez Hilton?

Perez Hilton, real name Mario Lavandeira, is a celebrity gossip columnist, whose pen name is a pun on socialite Paris Hilton.

He launched his website PerezHilton.com in 2004, originally using free WiFi in coffee shops because he couldn’t afford to install an internet connection in his home.

But he became infamous in the Noughties for his controversial coverage of the era’s biggest stars.

He had high-profile friendships with the likes of Lady Gaga, Amanda Bynes and Lindsay Lohan, but other celebs such as Mila Kunis called out what she described as his ‘mean’ coverage.

Hilton appeared on UK reality show Celebrity Big Brother in 2015. He also fronted his own show Perez Hilton Superfan in 2011, with appearances from Katy Perry, Kelly Rowland and Enrique Iglesias.

Hilton is dad to three children. (Instagram/theperezhilton)

Hilton is dad to three children. (Instagram/theperezhilton)

Writing in his 2020 memoir TMI: My Life in Scandal, Hilton said: “I have a ton of regrets, particularly because I now see that I never needed to be so mean or cruel.

“One of the many things I regret is that I hurt so many people by giving them nasty nicknames, and above all that I was unkind to the children of celebrities.

“I have apologised publicly and privately to dozens of people."

In March 2026, Hilton was hospitalized with sepsis for three weeks from a perforated ulcer and was forced to undergo emergency surgery.

Hilton said that following the experience, he would ‘start taking the kids to church every week’.

Hilton is a single father to three children: Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, 8.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.