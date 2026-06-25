Joe Manganiello has shared more information on his devastating health ordeal, which left him 'dealing with excruciating bouts of chronic pain.'

The Magic Mike star recently opened up about suffering 'life-threatening autoimmune-related illnesses,' via the synopsis to his upcoming memoir, Bloodlines.

"A cascade of autoimmune-related illnesses attacked his skin, thyroid, eyes, lungs, and digestive system, plunging him into a seven year battle, plagued by chronic pain, a life-saving organ amputation, existential crisis, and a prolonged fight for survival that left doctors with few answers and no clear explanation," the synopsis read.

Following on from this, the 49-year-old has now posted a reel to Instagram, speaking about the 'brutal side effects' he'd experienced.

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"For the better part of a past decade, most people don't know this, but I suffered in silence battling a deadly mystery illness," he told his followers.

"Other than a very small circle of family and friends, I hit it from the rest of the world," he said, adding that he 'saw the best doctors in the world,' although none of them could explain what started his illness.

He also described having years of medical treatments with 'with high-powered biological drugs,' which just did not work.





Manganiello then went on to describe the 'brutal' side effects of the treatment 'that winded up plaguing him for years'.

“And then in attempts to buy myself time I underwent very serious operations and procedures that mutilated parts of my body and left me so weak at times that I couldn’t stand up or walk," the 49-year-old revealed.

He then said he spent months 'heavily medicated while dealing with excruciating bouts of chronic pain.'

The Spider-Man actor's upcoming memoir Bloodline, documents his 10 year search for answers, which will be available on October 13. This includes doing a deep dive into his family history, as well as turning to 'shamans, pagan rituals, ancient myths, and the rebirth of his own spirituality'.

“Maybe what happened to me wasn’t random,” he said.

Manganiello's memoir Bloodlines is set for release in October (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Concluding, Manganiello added: "If you're out there and you're suffering, there's hope.

The star's followers rushed to the comments to wish him well, and to thank him for speaking out about his health.

"Love you Joe thank you for being so courageous," one penned.

A second supportive fan wrote: "Right now, all I want is to give you the biggest hug, amico mio."

"Joe! So sorry you’ve been suffering ! You’re a warrior.Sending love," a third comment read.

As of now, the actor has not revealed exactly what illness he suffered from.







