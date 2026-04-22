Falling into a stroke-induced coma in January was not a good start to 2026 for film star Quinton Aaron. But when he woke up, his nightmare only became worse as he found out that his wife was already married to another man.

Aaron, 41, rose to fame playing the lead character, Michael Oher, in the football blockbuster hit The Blind Side that also starred Sandra Bullock, who landed a Best Actress Oscar for her role.

It's safe to say that the actor who had been, well, blindsided by the information that his wife was married to another man, having been unconscious and on life support for four days following a spinal stroke.

When he woke up, his family informed him that his wife, Margarita DeLeon, was not actually his wife and had in fact been married to another man for the entire time they had been together.

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Quinton Aaron with his ex Margarita DeLeon (Instagram/officialquintonaaron)

"She told me she had been divorced for 10 plus years,” he said to ABC. "She even told the person where we were getting married, 'Oh yes, I have all the documents. I can email over to you the divorce decree.'"

This discovery that DeLeon was not actually his wife led to her no longer being able to make medical decisions on his Aaron's behalf. "That's what eventually led to the doctors removing her from around me," he said on Good Morning America.

Aaron told the host that not checking these documents himself was his 'biggest mistake', prior to their marriage in Los Angeles around two years ago.

Quinton Aaron has managed to lose 200lbs in the past year (Instagram/officialquintonaaron)

The Be Kind Rewind actor would never have found out that his wife was not legally married to him if he had not experienced this trauma in January, with his attorney discovering while he was in a coma that DeLeon was still legally in a marriage from 1992.

But DeLeon has disputed the claims shared by Aaron with ABC, claiming that she did not know that her divorce had not been finalized before her wedding in December 2024.

Speaking to the news station, DeLeon shared: "When I told Quinton back in the hospital bed. I said to him, I said, 'Bibi, this information that your family pulled up on me, you know, I wasn't aware of it.'"

But although Aaron said to ABC that he was still in love with DeLeon before he fell into a coma, he also shared how he wished he had done things differently.

Margarita DeLeon has said she didn't know the divorce wasn't finalised (Good Morning America)

He said: "If I had a chance to do it over. I would have done my due diligence. I would've definitely done a lot more research."

Aaron also shared that the whole situation had changed how he would approach relationships in the future.

Before that, however, he still has a significant recovery period ahead of him, with Aaron taking part in roughly three hours of rehabilitative therapy every day at a specialist center in Atlanta. He is also receiving treatment for diabetes, which may have contributed to his stroke.

The film star still has some way to go before he regains his ability to walk.

"The doctors projected that it could take months, it could be a year, or up to a year," Aaron said.

But Aaron, who has dropped 200 pounds in the past year, thinks he can beat that. "And I said, 'I don't claim that time frame. I'll be walking a lot sooner than you think.' You know, and that's just how I believe.

"That's how, you know, between me, my faith, and my relationship with God."