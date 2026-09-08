Sharon Stone breaks silence on terrifying near-death vision she kept secret for decades
Home>Celebrity

Sharon Stone breaks silence on terrifying near-death vision she kept secret for decades

The Hollywood icon shared the mysterious near-death visions she experienced in 2001, revealing she bargained with glowing orbs for her son.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Topics: Celebrity, Weird

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Choose your content: