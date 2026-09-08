Sharon Stone breaks silence on terrifying near-death vision she kept secret for decades

Hollywood icon Sharon Stone has broken decades of silence to share the inexplicable, supernatural visions she experienced while recovering from a near-fatal stroke in 2001.

Speaking in an upcoming episode of the podcast Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown, the 68-year-old Casino star candidly recounted her extensive recovery journey and revealed an eerie encounter that she kept private for years because it was so difficult to put into words.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Oscar-nominated actress explained that the visions began taking shape shortly after she was discharged from the hospital, during a disorienting period where her sleep schedule was completely upended.

“When I was first home from the hospital, I couldn’t sleep at night and I was sleeping in the day,” Stone told host Mayim Bialik. “When I was laying on the couch, sleeping and awake, these orbs sort of presented themselves to me. These five orbs presented themselves to me and they sort of talked to me, but in a digital language.”

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Stone recalled the unusual incident happening back in 2001 (Goffredo di Crollalanza/FilmMagic)

Stone detailed how the glowing entities offered an unsettling foresight into her future personal life—specifically warning her of the bitter custody battle she would eventually endure over her eldest son, Roan.

At the time of her medical emergency, Roan was just a one-year-old infant, having been adopted in 2000 by Stone and her then-husband, newspaper editor Phil Bronstein.

“I just kept saying to them, ‘I don’t know if I’m supposed to stay here or if I’m supposed to die,’” Stone recalled. “And they said, ‘You’re supposed to stay.’ And I said, ‘I can only stay if two of you will stay with my son. Because I don’t want him to be alone, and I think he’s gonna get taken from me.’”

The foreboding premonition proved tragic in real life. Following the couple's high-profile divorce in 2004, Stone ultimately lost primary custody of Roan—a heartbreaking decision she later disclosed was influenced by Hollywood prejudice against the provocative film roles she was famous for, including Basic Instinct.

Sharon Stone and her sons (L-R) Roan Stone, Quinn Stone and Laird Stone (Valerie Macon / Getty Images)

“Sure enough, he was taken from me,” Stone explained. “And I said, ‘We have to have an agreement. The two of you will stay with him and protect him.’ And they agreed. And they said, ‘But your destiny requires that we stay with you.’”

Despite the protracted and painful legal battle, Stone and Roan, now 26, rebuilt a strong, enduring bond over the years. Stone went on to expand her family by adopting two more sons on her own: Laird, 21, and Quinn, 20.

Reflecting on the surreal experience of communicating with the unexplained lights, the screen star emphasized that the encounter never left her frightened or unsettled.

“I was curious,” she explained, “but very much at peace.”