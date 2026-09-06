Kelly Osbourne reveals the moment she realized her grief had taken a toll on her health
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Kelly Osbourne reveals the moment she realized her grief had taken a toll on her health

It was just before the Grammys in January when Kelly knew something was wrong

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Topics: Ozzy Osbourne, Celebrity, Health

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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