Kelly Osbourne reveals the moment she realized her grief had taken a toll on her health

Kelly Osbourne has detailed the exact moment she realized the grief from losing her dad had taken a massive toll on her health.

Ozzy Osbourne died last July, and Kelly has admitted she was in a dark place in the aftermath.

"I didn't navigate it well, I wasn't well," she told Hello!. "How can you navigate something so cruel when you're so sick? I'm getting a lot better. I've got all the help I need and I'm grateful for the support I have in my life."

Kelly was also trolled online after losing a lot of weight as she struggled to come to terms with the loss of Ozzy.

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In a scathing message for her haters on social media last December, Kelly penned: "To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like 'Are you ill,' or 'Get off Ozempic, you don't look right.'

Ozzy died last year (David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family. And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life not the miserable side of my life.

"So to all those people, 'f--- off.'"

In a recent interview with the Mail Online, Kelly has admitted she had 'no idea' how much weight she had loss and it was only when a photograph was taken at a dress fitting for the Grammy Awards in January when she realized the massive toll grief had on her health.

"I looked like the f****** Crypt Keeper," she said, referring to the skeletal ghoul from Tales from the Crypt.

"This is scary – I didn't know I looked like this.’ My spine – you could see every single bone.

"I couldn't see what other people saw because I was in so much pain. I just saw a broken person."

Kelly revealed to the Mail Online that she wore a wig to the Grammys 'so you couldn't see how skinny my cheekbones really were', while her stylish was also on hand to help.

"They knew I was going through something. So, we were trying to find clothes to not make me look skinnier," she added.

Kelly Osbourne struggled after losing her dad (Mike Marsland/WireImage)

"I was scared. I wanted to be there to support my mum and to pay tribute to my father's legacy. But in all honesty, when I reflect on it, I don't think I should have gone. I wasn't very well."

After losing her father, Kelly felt nauseous whenever she tried to eat, which lead to her losing a lot of weight in a short period of time.

In a separate interview with Hello!, Kelly stated that recovery has been gradual, but she is on the road to recovery.

“You've got to fix the head before you can fix the body,” she said. “It's a slow process. It's going to take me a minute. I'm not going to be fixed in a day.

"I'm not going to be fixed on one therapy session. This is a lifetime of work I've got to do and continue to do for the rest of my life.”