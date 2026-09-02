Kelly Osbourne breaks silence on her physical health as concerns raised over dramatic weight loss

Kelly Osbourne has hit back at critics who spent the past year picking apart her appearance, revealing the truth behind her weight loss is far more painful than anyone realised.

The 41-year-old opened up to Hello! about the toll losing her father, Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne, took on both her physical and mental health.

Ozzy died in July 2025, and Kelly admitted she was in a terrible place afterwards.

"I didn't navigate it well, I wasn't well," she said. "How can you navigate something so cruel when you're so sick? I'm getting a lot better. I've got all the help I need and I'm grateful for the support I have in my life."

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Osbourne has been open about the fact her transformation is tied directly to grief and mental health struggles rather than any deliberate diet plan.

Kelly Osbourne's father, Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, died in July 2025. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

She said that recovery has been gradual, explaining she's had to work on her mindset before anything else could improve.

“You've got to fix the head before you can fix the body,” she said. “It's a slow process. It's going to take me a minute. I'm not going to be fixed in a day.

"I'm not going to be fixed on one therapy session. This is a lifetime of work I've got to do and continue to do for the rest of my life.”

She added that therapy has helped her understand patterns rooted in her childhood, saying it's been eye-opening even if the process is ongoing: “It's great discovering things about yourself, and the reasons why I do certain things that stem from my childhood... I'm getting to know myself in a whole new way, but it's a lot more healthy, I can tell you that.”

Osbourne told Hello! that recovery is 'a lifetime of work' she must continue for the rest of her life. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)

What did Kelly Osbourne say about the Brit Awards backlash?

The comments come after Osbourne faced intense online scrutiny earlier this year when she appeared at the Brit Awards to pay tribute to her late father.

Rather than focusing on the tribute, much of the online conversation zeroed in on her appearance instead.

She addressed the pile-on afterward in a since-deleted Instagram Stories post, writing there is 'a special kind of cruelty' in targeting someone who is visibly struggling.

“Kicking me while I’m down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most,” she wrote.

“None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character.”

It wasn't the first time she'd had to defend herself publicly.

Back in December, the former co-host of The View posted a video responding directly to commenters who speculated about weight-loss drugs, telling them bluntly to 'f*** off.'

She explained the reality behind the comments was far darker than trolls seemed to realise: “My dad just died, and I’m doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family.”

Osbourne says she's now leaning on the people around her as she continues to process her father's death, describing her recovery as ongoing rather than something with a clear finish line.