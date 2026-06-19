Kelly Osbourne has some stern words for people who have been body-shaming her while also sharing an update on how she's doing almost a year on from her father's death.

Kelly has lost weight in recent years after developing gestational diabetes during her pregnancy with her son, Sidney.

People presumed she had used GLP-1s to lose weight, but 41-year-old has always denied using the medication. She did have gastric sleeve surgery in 2018, however.

As of 2024, it was reported that The Osbournes star had lost 85lb, but fans have expressed concerns about her having seemingly lost even more weight in the wake of her dad, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne's death. The Black Sabbath frontman died in July 2025.

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She made an appearance alongside her mom Sharon at the Grammys in February which sparked a barrage of unkind comments – something Kelly went on to address.

Kelly Osbourne's weight loss had sparked concern (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Sharing a screenshot of the kind of things people were saying, the mom-of-one said: "Literally can't believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserves this sort of abuse!"

Now Kelly has addressed her critics once more and said that people have to be 'unwell' to be making such horrible remarks.

"I will be honest and say that I’ve never experienced cruelty like it," she told Us Weekly about the online trolling she's been subjected to. "And I don’t think anyone deserves that kind of cruelty."

Kelly continued: "You have to be very mentally unwell to say the things that people are saying about me. I feel sorry for them."

Kelly also discussed how she's been coping since losing her dad, whom she described as her 'best friend', last year.

Kelly gushed about the support she's been receiving from her family and friends after Ozzy's death (Grant Buchanan/Dave Benett/Getty Images for LAX.bid London Auction Xchange)

"I have an amazing support system," she shared. "I have an amazing medical team. I have an amazing family. I have amazing friends, and my son."

Kelly shares her two-year-old son with ex fiancé Sid Wilson. The Slipknot DJ popped the question shortly before Ozzy's death, but the couple called off their engagement a few months ago.

Kelly went on to say that 'you never really know what’s going on with someone', adding: "That’s why I always make the point to smile at someone when I’m walking down the street, because that one smile can change their whole everything."

Addressing her dad's death specifically, she said his passing has taught her that time is 'the most precious thing we have'.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].