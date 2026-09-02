Elliot Page speaks out on why he's not being offered any new roles following success of The Odyssey

Actor Elliot Page has opened up about the struggles he’s faced getting cast since starring in The Odyssey, after revealing he hasn’t stepped away by choice.

The 39-year-old has admitted he has received no job offers despite the success of The Odyssey, which was released in cinemas earlier this summer (July 17).

Page took on the role of Greek warrior Sinon in Christopher Nolan’s latest film, but has since opened up about previously feeling ‘uncomfortable’ playing certain roles, as well as the struggles he has faced landing parts ever since.

Speaking in a new hour-long interview with On Film...With Kevin McCarthy, in which the host asked him if he had been inundated with calls and offers, Page joked: "No Kevin, I'm not. So, if someone wants to call me."

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The star added that he doesn't currently have his next role lined up, but isn't taking the break by choice.

Instead, the actor said he would 'really love' to have his next job lined up, adding that he feels he is now in a place where he could ‘do some of my best work’.

Page has opened up about the struggles he has faced in Hollywood since his transition in 2020. (@elliotpage/Instagram)

Opening up about his previous experience on-screen prior to his transition, the star noted: "I had such a great time being in that movie [Inception], I had such a great time working with [Christopher Nolan], but I was also personally really uncomfortable. Whereas, a part like Juno, you know, I was able to feel a bit more comfortable and embodied or something like that."

Page added: "I think that just feeling more embodied and connected. That's what lets you weirdly let go more, you know, that's what lets you, you know, knowing yourself more and embodying yourself more, weirdly lets you let go."

He said that despite the success of The Odyssey, he has not got his next role lined up. (@elliotpage/Instagram)

And while he is keen to keep working, the actor suggested that his position in Hollywood has now changed since his transition in 2020.

"I was seen in a certain way before, and it’s different now, so maybe there is something to reaching out to people and trying to create projects that way," he shared.

"But it’s a little tricky for me to get cast now, for obvious reasons."

Page admitted to getting a little emotional when they wrapped filming for The Odyssey, as he noted that the experience felt like a 'full circle moment'.

He went on to explain that he no longer feels he has to work through discomfort while acting, saying he is 'not having to like literally work through a performance that I like don't even quite know I'm doing to get to a performance'.