Elliot Page speaks out on why he's not being offered any new roles following success of The Odyssey
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Elliot Page speaks out on why he's not being offered any new roles following success of The Odyssey

The star admitted it's 'a little tricky' to get cast

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: On Film… With Kevin McCarthy via YouTube

Topics: Elliot Page, Celebrity, Film and TV, Entertainment

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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