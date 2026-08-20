Surprising reason why Jenna Fischer doesn’t act any more 13 years after The Office ended
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Surprising reason why Jenna Fischer doesn’t act any more 13 years after The Office ended

Her decision came after starring in an ABC sitcom

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: The Office, Entertainment, Celebrity, Film and TV

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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