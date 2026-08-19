Chris Hansen reveals his first choice to play him in Primetime instead of Robert Pattinson
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Chris Hansen reveals his first choice to play him in Primetime instead of Robert Pattinson

Chris Hansen said 'he didn't get his guy', adding that he had almost 'zero involvement' with the film

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: A24

Topics: Robert Pattinson, Entertainment, Film and TV

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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