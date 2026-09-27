Chris Hansen shares extremely honest verdict after watching To Catch a Predator movie
Home>Film & TV

Chris Hansen shares extremely honest verdict after watching To Catch a Predator movie

The TV host previously called the movie '98 per cent pure fiction' and gave Pattinson a D

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Credit: X

Topics: Robert Pattinson, Film and TV

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Choose your content: