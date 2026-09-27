Chris Hansen shares extremely honest verdict after watching To Catch a Predator movie

Chris Hansen has seen Primetime for himself after previously refusing an early screening, and the longtime TV host says he ultimately wasn't particularly impressed or outraged by what he watched.

Speaking in a clip ahead of a fuller discussion, Hansen offered a surprisingly matter-of-fact assessment of the Robert Pattinson-led movie.

"At the end of the day, I wasn't blown away by it either way. It's a movie. And I'll continue to the work I do," Hansen said.

"And people can watch this movie and make up their own lives."

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The comments come after Hansen has repeatedly criticized the film, which is inspired by his work on the NBC reality series To Catch a Predator.





What did Chris Hansen say about Primetime?

The movie, which was released in US theaters on September 25 and is due to arrive in the UK on October 30, dramatizes the making of the hugely popular series.

Pattinson plays a fictionalized version of Hansen, while Skyler Gisondo portrays Dan Plumb, who is hired as one of the show's decoy actors.

Hansen's latest comments were reported by Variety and come after he discussed the movie in greater detail on his Have A Seat podcast.

One of his biggest complaints was the way his relationship with his sons was portrayed.

He told The Wrap: "What bothered me most was that it portrayed me as an aloof, detached father from my sons," Hansen said, describing those scenes as 'mean-spirited, untrue, and unworthy of the viewers' time.'

Hansen has also previously described the movie as 'completely made up,' saying he believes it is '98 per cent pure fiction'.

The real-life series ran from 2004 to 2007, with Hansen confronting men who had been lured to homes after believing they were communicating with minors. Police would then make arrests.

Chris Hansen hosted To Catch a Predator throughout its three-year run from 2004 to 2007. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

Why did Chris Hansen initially refuse to watch the movie?

Hansen, now 67, initially declined an early private screening of Primetime because he did not want to sign the legal agreement required to view the unreleased movie.

According to Variety, a source close to distributor A24 said Hansen had been asked to sign an NDA, as was required of every member of the preview audience.

He eventually watched the finished movie and has not held back about his reaction.

Hansen recalled director Lance Oppenheim telling him the project was intended as a 'love letter.'

"If that's a love letter, I'd hate to get a poison pen letter from this director," Hansen said.

He was also asked about Pattinson's performance as the fictionalized Hansen, giving the Twilight actor a 'D' while still acknowledging that he is a talented actor.

Pattinson previously responded to Hansen's criticism by saying he understood why the TV host was speaking out. "He's a public person," Pattinson said. "He is also just being asked about it."

The actor also expressed surprise that people were still debating the ethics of a television series that first aired around two decades ago.

For Hansen, however, his latest comments suggest he is leaving viewers to decide what they make of the movie for themselves.