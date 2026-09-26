The dark controversy that led to To Catch a Predator's cancellation as Primetime hits US cinemas
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The dark controversy that led to To Catch a Predator's cancellation as Primetime hits US cinemas

Robert Pattinson is starring in the new film, but why was To Catch a Predator cancelled?

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: A24

Topics: Film and TV, Robert Pattinson, Celebrity, News

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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