Ryan Murphy reveals his favorite American Horror Story season – and even a star isn't convinced
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Ryan Murphy reveals his favorite American Horror Story season – and even a star isn't convinced

It's caused arguments between the American Horror Story writer and cast...

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic

Topics: American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy, Sarah Paulson

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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