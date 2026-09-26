Ryan Murphy reveals his favorite American Horror Story season – and even a star isn't convinced

Ryan Murphy is creating quite the debate within the American Horror Story fandom.

The cast and crew are currently promoting the thirteenth season of the FX show, but their minds seemed to be fixated on the sixth season, which premiered in 2016.

“My favorite season is the season which everybody hates, which is Roanoke,” the writer told Page Six.

“That is my favorite season; it’s my favorite form,” he continued, defending his somewhat controversial answer. “I loved making it because it was playing with form.”

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Although the sixth season, Roanoke was arguably one of the most hated seasons at the time of release, Murphy insists that it's now becoming a favorite for many.

"Justice for Roanoke!" he shouted.

It's not only the fans who don't agree with the writer, however, it's the cast too, especially Sarah Paulson.

Paulson, who has appeared in 10 seasons of the show, didn't hold back when speaking about her dislike for the season.

Sarah Paulson isn't a fan of Roanoke (Photo by John Nacion/FX via Getty Images)

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight during the on the red carpet for the American Horror Story: 13, the star revealed that her favorite character to play was investigative journalist Lana Winters.

She then began ranking her faves from top to bottom, when it got to the dreaded last place.

“Roanoke is at the end. I know people get mad at me. I don’t care. Bite me! Bite me hard. I don’t give a [expletive], sorry," she exclaimed.

Expanding on her dislike, the 51-year-old continued: “I don’t like it, it’s not for me. I like a lot of things about it, but that one wasn’t for me," echoing that she really doesn't care for the season.

Nothing gets past Murphy, as he came across the video on the outlet's Instagram page.

"JUSTICE FOR ROANOKE! My favorite season, Sarah's least favorite...but she was so good in it!" he penned, adding that the pair 'had had arguments.'

Surprisingly, many people were on Murphy's side in the comments.

"All the seasons have great scares and drama but Roanoke was the only one that actually gave me the long-term creeps!!! my favorite too," wrote one.

The American Horror Story duo will have to agree to disagree (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)

Another said: "Roanoke was one of my favourites! It’s also the one that actually scared me the most."

A third stated: "It’s one of my favorites also. People either love it or hate it it seems lol. I loved it."

However, there were many on Paulson's side, too.

"Trust me half of us didn’t finish it and don’t gaf about it either," laughed one viewer.

Another echoed: "Oh my god I’m so happy I’m not the only one who thinks that," while a third laughed: "She's so real for that!"

For those who simply didn't get to the end of the season, Roanoke began as a fake documentary titled My Roanoke Nightmare and followed the couple Matt and Shelby Miller who moved to a farmhouse in North Carolina, which was haunted by supernatural forces.

Despite many not vibing with the sixth season, it was actually nominated for for four Emmy Awards when it debuted a decade ago.

The cast and crew took home an award for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special.