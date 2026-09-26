Deadliest Catch addresses deckhand Todd Meadows’ tragic death at 25 in emotional season 22 finale

Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch brought its 22nd season to a close on Friday, Sept. 25, by documenting the heartbreaking moments surrounding the death of 25-year-old deckhand Todd Meadows.

Meadows died on Feb. 25 after falling overboard into the icy waters of the Bering Sea while working aboard the Aleutian Lady, roughly 170 miles north of Dutch Harbor, Alaska.

His death, which was ruled an accident caused by drowning with probable hypothermia, occurred just a month after he had recovered from a severe concussion sustained on the vessel.

Rather than broadcasting graphic footage of the fatal incident—honoring an explicit plea from Meadows' mother, Angela Meadows, who asked that the network not air the moment her son fell—the episode captured the tragedy entirely through the perspective of Capt. Rick Shelford in the wheelhouse and the grief-stricken reactions of the crew.

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The broadcast opened with a content advisory warning viewers of disturbing material, before showing Meadows in an interview recorded earlier that day.

The young fisherman spoke passionately about his desire to provide for his three children, aged 1, 2, and 4, before FaceTiming his family from the galley.

In a poignant exchange, his young daughter urged him to stay safe, to which he replied, "Oh, I'm being safe."

Todd sadly died when he fell overboard in February earlier this year (Discovery)

Moments later, the episode shifted to the wheelhouse as screams of "man overboard" echoed from the deck.

Shelford immediately maneuvered the vessel to begin recovery efforts, shouting instructions to deploy safety rings and the crane.

While Meadows was pulled from the water after six minutes and 26 seconds, he remained completely unresponsive.

The camera deliberately stayed inside the control room as the crew administered CPR on deck for over 20 minutes.

Shelford contacted the U.S. Coast Guard, breaking down in tears as a producer told him, “He’s gone, Rick.”

A medical officer on the emergency radio line subsequently confirmed that resuscitation efforts had been exhausted.

The episode ended with a poignant message to his children (captain_rick_shelford/Instagram)

“Don’t know how,” deck boss Nicolas “Nico” Huerta told cameras, recalling that Meadows had been clearing crab from a pot just before the equipment went over the side.

Fellow deckhand Glen “Steven” Porter emotionally remembered how Meadows would routinely risk reprimands just to make time to FaceTime his children: “You know where his priorities were, and that f---ing kills my heart.”

The episode concluded ten weeks later with a gathering of Bering Sea captains honoring fallen fishermen, alongside final interview footage of Meadows offering advice to his children.

“Work towards your dreams and goals, don’t let anything slow you down,” Meadows told producers. “If you put your mind to it, you can do anything. Just want my kids to know I want them to work hard and be successful in life.”



