American Idol relocating production to Georgia for Season 25 in major series shakeup
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American Idol relocating production to Georgia for Season 25 in major series shakeup

After 24 seasons in Los Angeles, American Idol is packing up production and moving to the Atlanta area.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: American Idol, Film and TV

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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