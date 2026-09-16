American Idol relocating production to Georgia for Season 25 in major series shakeup

After nearly a quarter of a century of Golden Tickets, Los Angeles soundstages, and the high-stakes drama of "Hollywood Week," American Idol is officially packing its bags and heading east.

The flagship singing competition is relocating its production hub to the greater Atlanta area for its upcoming 25th season, ending a 24-season run anchored in Southern California.

The move marks one of the most significant production shakeups in reality television history. Since premiering on Fox in 2002 before later being revived by ABC in 2018, Idol has treated Hollywood not just as its production base, but as central to its brand identity.

Contestants spent decades dreaming of securing a coveted ticket to Los Angeles, navigating pressure-cooker rounds inside historic venues like the Dolby Theatre and the Orpheum Theatre.

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However, shifting industry economics have prompted producer Fremantle and ABC to relocate the production to the Peach State.

While further details are not yet public, Deadline, the first to report the news, noted that the company is “in final talks with a studio complex” in the Atlanta area.

After 24 jaw dropping seasons, American Idol will be waving goodbye to California for season 25 (Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

Georgia has rapidly cemented itself as one of the world's leading entertainment production hubs, bolstered by an aggressive 30 percent tax credit for film, television, and unscripted reality programming.

In contrast, California's state film and television tax incentive program has faced tightening restrictions and intense competition, with Idol reportedly missing out on state incentives required to keep large-scale production financially viable in Los Angeles.

The departure deals another high-profile blow to California’s entertainment sector, which has struggled to retain long-running unscripted staples amid rising operational costs.

Idol follows in the footsteps of several major network competition series that have migrated across state lines to reduce overhead, including Fox’s The Masked Singer.





The relocation will inevitably bring aesthetic and structural changes to the show's format as it heads into its milestone 25th season.

While long-running host Ryan Seacrest—who is an Atlanta native—and the judging panel are set to return, producers will now establish a fresh visual and technical home within Georgia’s booming studio infrastructure.

Relocating to Georgia could see the production benefit from several generous tax schemes (Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

It remains to be seen whether the competition's defining "Hollywood Week" bootcamp will undergo a formal rebrand to reflect its new Southern home.

Production on Season 25 auditions is scheduled to begin later this year, with the live performance rounds broadcasting directly from Georgia when the series returns to ABC in 2027.



