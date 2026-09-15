Emmy Awards 2026: Full list of winners from the 78th Primetime ceremony

Television’s most celebrated creators, directors, and performers gathered at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday night for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, capping off a remarkable year of prestige storytelling.

The ceremony delivered an evening packed with historic milestones, emotional tributes—including a poignant memorial to the late Catherine O’Hara led by Macaulay Culkin, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy—and hard-fought victories across comedy, drama, and limited series fields.

There was even a surprise cameo from Taylor Swift herself as she dropped an ominous clue that sent fans into a meltdown, while appearing alongside show host Mariska Hargitay in a Law and Order: SVU themed sketch.

Heading into the telecast, several programs held commanding leads from the Creative Arts ceremonies, with freshman breakout Widow’s Bay and established powerhouses like Hacks, The Pitt, and Abbott Elementary vying for record-setting tallies.

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Here is the complete list of major winners from the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards:

Drama Series Categories

Outstanding Drama Series: The Pitt

The Pitt Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Noah Wyle - The Pitt Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tom Pelphrey - Task

Tom Pelphrey - Task Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Allison Janney - The Diplomat

Allison Janney - The Diplomat Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Slow Horses, “Scars” - Saul Metzstein

Slow Horses, “Scars” - Saul Metzstein Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Pluribus, “We Is Us” - Vince Gilligan

Comedy Series Categories

Outstanding Comedy Series: Widow’s Bay

Widow’s Bay Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Matthew Rhys - Widow’s Bay

Matthew Rhys - Widow’s Bay Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart - Hacks

Jean Smart - Hacks Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Stephen Root - Widow’s Bay

Stephen Root - Widow’s Bay Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Kate O’Flynn - Widow’s Bay

Kate O’Flynn - Widow’s Bay Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Widow’s Bay, “Welcome to Widow’s Bay!” - Hiro Murai

Widow’s Bay, “Welcome to Widow’s Bay!” - Hiro Murai Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Widow’s Bay, “Welcome to Widow’s Bay!” - Katie Dippold

Limited / Anthology Series & Television Movie Categories

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: DTF St. Louis

DTF St. Louis Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Sally Field - Remarkably Bright Creatures

Sally Field - Remarkably Bright Creatures Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: [Winner Name]

[Winner Name] Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: [Winner Name]

[Winner Name] Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: [Winner Name]

[Winner Name] Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: [Winner Name]

Variety & Reality Categories