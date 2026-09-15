Emmy Awards 2026: Full list of winners from the 78th Primetime ceremony
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Emmy Awards 2026: Full list of winners from the 78th Primetime ceremony

From major acting sweeps to record-breaking victories, check out the full list of winners at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Randy Shropshire/NBC via Getty Images

Topics: Emmy Awards

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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