The haunting meaning behind each moment of silence during the 9/11 ceremony
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The haunting meaning behind each moment of silence during the 9/11 ceremony

A seventh moment of silence has been added for the first time

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Thomas Monaster/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Topics: US News, New York

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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