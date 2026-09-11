Trump issues bizarre threat to Americans if they don't vote Republican in new rant

Donald Trump is doing his best to get the votes from the American public, just days after promising to give 'everyone who votes $5,000'.

Yep, you heard that right, speaking at the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas on September 9, he announced: "If the Republicans win, you win with us, and you get $5,000. It will be called the Trump Dividend."

Now, he's gone one step further to make sure his party get all the votes they can come November, by quite literally threatening the American public with a trip to 'hell'.

When rounding off the final night of his two-day Republican midterm convention in Dallas, President Donald Trump asked the crowd to pledge alliance to him, by raising their right hand.

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“Please raise your right hand. I pledge to the greatest president in the history of the United States that loves us so much he can't even breathe, that I will go out with my family, my friends," he began.

Donald Trump made a bizarre threat when speaking at the Republican Midterm Convention this week (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"I'll do it anyway. I don't care if I'm registered or not. I'm going to try and cheat like hell, like they do," despite the bizarre actions, the crowd could be seen taking part, with their hands up.

It didn't stop there, as the 80-year-old told the attendees they would 'go to hell' if they didn't follow his orders.

Donald Trump's bizarre threat to the American people

"You know what happens if you don't vote right?" the POTUS joked. "You go to hell, you know that."

Have a listen here:

However, prior to this, Trump told the crowd 'they could vote Democrat if they want' but then acknowledged that 'no one in this room will do that'.

It's been an eventful few days for Trump - with his pleas for votes coming after his approval ratings have continued to fall.

What are Donald Trump's ratings looking like?

The midterms are now just two months away, and it seems the Republicans are getting more and more nervous, as the Democrats are projected to make big gains.

Nationally, Trump's approval rating is around 35%, taking into account a number of polls, which is considered low for a sitting President.

A Republican loss, however, would not remove Trump from office, although, if the Democrats do win, it could give them 'the power to launch investigations, and potentially potentially pursue articles of impeachment,' as per Northjersey.com.

The midterms will take place on November 3 (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Although, a removal from the office would need a Senate conviction.

The elections, however, are not to decide who will be the new President, as voters are choosing members of Congress.

The Presidential elections are held every four years, with the next ones taking place in 2028. However, Trump will not be eligible to run again, having already served two terms.

Although, it hasn't stopped him joking about running, and making AI posts of himself running the 'Trump 2028 campaign' via his Truth Social account.

However, he has acknowledged to reporters that it's 'pretty clear' he can't run again.

“If you read it, it’s pretty clear," he said about the Constitution. "I’m not allowed to run. It’s too bad. But we have a lot of great people.”