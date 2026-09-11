Trump issues bizarre threat to Americans if they don't vote Republican in new rant
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Trump issues bizarre threat to Americans if they don't vote Republican in new rant

He asked the crowd to 'pledge to the greatest president in the history of the United States'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News, Politics

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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