Trump suffers new legal setback as judge rejects bid to fight hush money conviction
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Trump suffers new legal setback as judge rejects bid to fight hush money conviction

The ruling comes after an appeals court ordered the judge to reconsider his earlier decision

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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