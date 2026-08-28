Meteorologist completely loses it during live weather report after prank accidentally comes back to haunt him
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Meteorologist completely loses it during live weather report after prank accidentally comes back to haunt him

A harmless Charlie Brown joke turned into an hour-long sound effect nightmare for the Maine weatherman

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: WABI TV5

Topics: Film and TV, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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