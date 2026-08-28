The chilling meaning behind Russia's 'little green men' explained
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The chilling meaning behind Russia's 'little green men' explained

The men made an appearance in Ukraine's Crimea in 2014 during its invasion

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Topics: Russia, Ukraine, World News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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