Woman diagnosed with incurable eye condition after repeatedly sleeping with makeup on
Home>News>Health

Woman diagnosed with incurable eye condition after repeatedly sleeping with makeup on

Sarah Koseki says a trip to Mexico in 2021 changed her life when her eyelid became glued to her eyeball

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: SWNS

Topics: Health, US News, Beauty

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

Choose your content: