Psychic dubbed 'new Nostradamus' predicts 'total destruction' in terrifying 2026 vision

2026 is turning out to be a devastating year, and now, a psychic is topping things off with an ultimate prediction that he says is going to come true within the next six months.

Forget making your 2027 New Year’s Resolution list, Prophet Riaz Ahmed Gohar Shahi has come out with a startling vision that is a far cry from his life’s mission to bring about world peace.

Shahi made the scary prediction in the year 2000 in Urdu book The Religion of God, essentially turning him into a revered figure in the community.

But a year later, in September 2001, Shahi vanished without a trace, and still hasn’t been seen again.

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Shani became a thing of legends and amassed a hefty following of fanatical believers in his message.

Riaz Ahmed Gohar Shahi made the prediction in 2000 (The Awaited One)

But this also means they too believe in his prediction that a world-ending comet will hit Earth by the end of the year.

Shani’s organization, the Messiah Foundation International (MFI), holds onto this belief after Shahi stated in 2000 that God was sending a comet to destroy the earth as punishment over the use of nuclear weapons and deadly global conflicts.

In the name of wiping out Earth’s blight, the 'mammoth comet' will strike in 2026, and he even claimed the governments are aware it is 'hurtling towards Earth'.

The prediction is currently on their website and reads: "Although scientists think that by 2026 we will have the technology necessary to destroy or redirect the comet, there is a chance that we simply won’t.

"Increased natural disasters in recent years and the state of the world’s resources today are clear signs that the end is near."

But there’s still hope.

He said the world will end this year (Getty Stock Images)

According to the MFI, there is one thing that can stop the comet from hitting Earth: achieving world peace in the meantime.

Its website claims that ‘strong tensions between the East and the West today mean that the catastrophic Third World War is likely to break out’ which is apparently an ‘indication of the end times mentioned in different religious texts’.

It goes on to say that ‘terrorist organisations’ continue to 'represent the mischief of the Anti-Christ to be defeated only in the Armageddon.’

“Besides this, society’s moral decline and loss of the spiritual systems in religions also point to the fact that we are in the end times,” it adds. “Everywhere in the world that we look, human life has lost its value; suffering is the order of the day. Many of us have lost faith in humanity itself.”

According to Shani’s followers, his mission was in the ‘initiating the hearts of aspirants with God’s name.’

They even claim that his face has come up in the cosmos, reaffirming their belief that he has a chosen prophet with divine seeing powers.

For instance, the MFI believes Shani’s face can be seen on the surface of the Moon, along with that of Jesus and the Virgin Mary.

Obviously, that’s down to individual interpretation, but they sure do believe it.