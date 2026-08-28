Psychic dubbed 'new Nostradamus' predicts 'total destruction' in terrifying 2026 vision
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Psychic dubbed 'new Nostradamus' predicts 'total destruction' in terrifying 2026 vision

Riaz Ahmed Gohar Shahi made the prediction in 2000 before disappearing completely just one year later

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Paigham e Gohar via YouTube

Topics: World News, Religion

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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