Karoline Leavitt may have dropped a huge clue about who could replace her in final press conference

Karoline Leavitt offered insight into the process behind picking the next White House press secretary during her final day in the role.

The mom-of-two spoke to a small group of reporters outside the West Wing during her final day on the job yesterday (August 27), as Trump previously branded Leavitt the 'greatest White House press secretary in the last 30 years, at least'.

Right now, all eyes are on who will step into the shoes of the 29-year-old. And she might have just offered up the biggest clue yet.

Thanking the press for their questions during her time in the role, she said: "I know the president will continue to take your calls and provide you with statements every day until he assumes a replacement for the role. I'll miss you guys."

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Karoline Leavitt spoke during her final press conference as White House press secretary yesterday (August 27). (Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

When asked what her advice is for the next press secretary, she added: "I think it's most important in this job to understand that President Trump is his own best spokesperson.

"We joke (White House communications director) Steven Cheung and me - that he is the true communications director and press secretary here at the White House."

She made the comments just hours before leaving the role to spend more time with her family, in which she pressed that Trump is in no rush to find her replacement.

She will continue to help Trump 'on the other side', Leavitt claimed, as she previously announced her return to MAGA Inc., an American super political action committee (PAC) that supports the work of the president.

Trump is seemingly in no rush to find her replacement. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Prior to becoming White House press secretary, she was the spokeswoman for MAGA Inc in 2023, before joining Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

Speaking to reporters about who might be next to take on the enormously demanding role in his administration, the president said: "I've never had so many job applications in my life."

He joked that Leavitt had made the job appear 'very glamorous'.

Who is likely to replace Karoline Leavitt?

Numerous names have been cast into the mix, one of which being one of the nation's most well-known conservative commentators, Scott Jennings.

He has reportedly met with Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, since the press secretary position opened up, though details were kept private.

Other potential candidates include Trump's former personal lawyer Alina Habba, chief of protocol and former conservative commentator Monica Crowley, former Trump campaign spokesperson Jason Miller, and Leavitt's Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly.