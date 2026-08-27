CIA chief 'bypassed usual channels' to send blunt message straight to Putin's inner circle
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CIA chief 'bypassed usual channels' to send blunt message straight to Putin's inner circle

CIA Chief John Ratcliffe skipped the usual back-channels to speak directly to Putin's own spy chief

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: (Mikhail METZEL / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Topics: Russia, Vladimir Putin

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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