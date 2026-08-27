The Tate brothers complain of shocking prison conditions in court as they fight sex crime charges
Home>News>Crime

The Tate brothers complain of shocking prison conditions in court as they fight sex crime charges

Tristan Tate took the stand against his lawyers' advice as a judge considers whether he and Andrew should get bail

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Crime, US News, UK News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Choose your content: