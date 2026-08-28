Canadian PM Mark Carney hits back at Donald Trump over 'Lake America' executive order
Home>News>US News

Canadian PM Mark Carney hits back at Donald Trump over 'Lake America' executive order

He noted that the lake's 400-year-old Indigenous name predates both the US Declaration of Independence and Canadian Confederation.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Dave Chan / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: US News, Canada, Donald Trump, Mark Carney

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Choose your content: