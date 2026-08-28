Canadian PM Mark Carney hits back at Donald Trump over 'Lake America' executive order

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has issued a sharp rebuke to Donald Trump after the US president signed an executive order directing American federal agencies to rename Lake Ontario as "Lake America."

The diplomatic spat erupted following the signing in the Oval Office on Thursday, where Trump announced the unilateral renaming amid a spiraling cross-border trade dispute.

Trump framed the move around escalating trade tensions after talks broke down and both nations imposed steep tariffs on goods, vehicles, and steel, declaring: "Canada has been ripping us off for a long time on trade... They want to be treated like they’re a state and we just can’t do that anymore."

Taking to social media to respond directly to Washington's order, Carney dismissed the geographic rebranding by pointing out the deep Indigenous heritage and four-century history behind the Great Lake's real name.

"The name Lake Ontario comes from the Wendat word Ontari'io, which, appropriately, means 'the lake is beautiful, the lake is big,'" Carney said in an official statement.

Advert

"The name is more than 400 years old, predating both the Confederation of Canada and the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America," he continued.

Carney took aim at the broader shift in American trade and foreign policy under the Trump administration, referencing the White House's penchant for geographic renaming—which began with an order targeting the Gulf of Mexico.

"We know that America is changing," Carney wrote. "Their trading relationships, their foreign policies, their national monuments, their hydronyms. Canadians also know that naming reality means calling it Lake Ontario – then, now and always."

The exchange represents a sharp rhetorical escalation in an already tense standoff between Ottawa and Washington. After bilateral negotiations stalled, the US slapped 50% tariffs on tens of billions in Canadian imports, prompting Canada to retaliate with dollar-for-dollar reciprocal countermeasures.

Trump officially signs order to rename Lake Ontario as tariff war escalates further (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

During his Oval Office press conference, Trump went even further, floating the idea of renaming the Atlantic and Pacific oceans next, telling reporters: "We have a gulf and we have a lake. Now all we need is an ocean. Maybe we’ll have to change the name of the Atlantic and/or the Pacific. Maybe we’ll change them both."

Despite the US executive order directing the Department of the Interior and domestic federal databases to update their records within 30 days, international cartographers, Canadian officials, and global maritime bodies maintain that unilateral domestic declarations carry no legal weight over international border waterways.