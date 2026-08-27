Lindsay Clancy 'scared and nervous' as jury ends first day of deliberations in children's murder trial
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Lindsay Clancy 'scared and nervous' as jury ends first day of deliberations in children's murder trial

The jury has finished its first day of deliberations to decide whether the mother of three was criminally responsible for the deaths

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, US News, Crime

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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