Lindsay Clancy 'criminally responsible' for killing her children, psychologist tells court
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Lindsay Clancy 'criminally responsible' for killing her children, psychologist tells court

Kirk Heilbrun claimed Clancy was aware she was acting with criminal intent

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, Mental Health, US News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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