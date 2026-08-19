Lindsay Clancy's psychologist breaks down signs of psychosis during testimony about her children's killings
Home>News>Crime

Lindsay Clancy's psychologist breaks down signs of psychosis during testimony about her children's killings

Expert witness says routine tasks stay possible even during a severe mental break

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Choose your content: