Chad Lowe's oldest daughter Mabel speaks out after sister Fiona took her own life aged 13

Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide which some readers may find distressing.

Chad Lowe’s eldest daughter, Mabel, has issued a heartbreaking statement following the tragic death of her sister Fiona.

Actor Lowe confirmed his 13-year-old daughter had died in a statement provided to Page Six earlier this week.

"We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona," the statement began. "She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance."

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It continued: "She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time."

The statement concluded: "If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.”

13-year-old Fiona Lowe passed away this week (@ichadlowe/Instagram)

A medical examiner's report later confirmed Fiona was pronounced dead at 1:14 am on Tuesday (September 29) at a local hospital and died by suicide.

Now, Mabel, Lowe's eldest daughter and Fiona's older sister, has taken to Instagram to speak about the family's tragic loss.

The 17-year-old posted several photos that captured growing up with her younger sister, including what seemed like a fun day at the beach.

Mabel captioned the post with: "I love you so much Fiona. I wish your short time here was easier and I hope your mind is at ease now. I will honor you forever and keep your memory alive. I love you, I hope you knew just how much."

Tributes have flooded in for Fiona in recent days, including from Lowe's father, Charles Lowe.

The teenager tragically died by suicide (@ichadlowe/instagram)

Fiona's grandfather shared a snap of her in a swimming pool, penning: "Rest in peace sweet Fiona."

Fiona was the middle child of Lowe and wife Kim Painter. The couple also share daughters Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 to reach a 24-hour crisis center or you can webchat at 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.