Chad Lowe's daughter Fiona's cause of death confirms she took her own life

This article includes details some readers may find distressing

Fiona Lowe's cause of death has now been confirmed.

The 13-year-old, daughter of actor Chad Lowe, died by her own hand at hospital on Tuesday, according to the medical examiner's report.

Page Six reported on how Fiona's family had first shared news of her death in a statement on September 29, writing: "We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona. She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance."





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The statement continued: "She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time."

The Lowes closed their statement by sharing details of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Fiona was the second-oldest of Chad Lowe and Kim Painter's three daughters. The couple also share Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10.

Fiona's death was addressed in an email sent to parents at her school, with the principal offering counsellors to any students or staff who might need support. The message did not name the student who had died.

According to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ, authorities were called out to the family home at 12:10am on Tuesday.

Chad and Kim are also parents to Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10.

It's been a difficult few years for the family, who lost their home in the Pacific Palisades Fire in early 2025.





That February, Chad shared photos of his daughters standing among what remained of the property. "Almost a month after we evacuated our girls finally got to go back to see what's left of their home," he wrote. "The way they've handled this whole devastating experience is nothing short of remarkable. I am in awe of their spirit and resilience. Helping them navigate these tough times is my sole purpose. Being their dad is my life's greatest joy and privilege ⭐️⭐️⭐️."

Chad is the younger brother of actor Rob Lowe, 62.

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123, or visit befrienders.org for a list of helplines in other countries.

This is a breaking news story - more information to follow