Actor Chad Lowe and wife Kim Painter 'deeply heartbroken' after daughter Fiona dies aged 13
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Actor Chad Lowe and wife Kim Painter 'deeply heartbroken' after daughter Fiona dies aged 13

The Pretty Little Liars star shared the news on Tuesday as his family struggle to process the 'devastating' loss

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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