Actor Chad Lowe and wife Kim Painter 'deeply heartbroken' after daughter Fiona dies aged 13

Actor Chad Lowe and his wife, Kim Painter, are in mourning following the devastating death of their 13-year-old daughter, Fiona Hepler Lowe.

The Pretty Little Liars and Melrose Place star confirmed the heartbreaking news in an emotional statement asking for support and space as their family navigates the sudden tragedy.

“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona. She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance,” the couple said. “She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time.”

Alongside their personal tribute, the family included resources for mental health support, writing: “If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.”

Advert

Fiona sadly passed away at the age of 13 (ichadlowe/instagram)

Fiona was the middle child of Lowe, 58, and Painter, 52. The couple, who married in 2010, also share daughters Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10.

Lowe, the younger brother of actor Rob Lowe, has frequently spoken of his devotion to fatherhood.

Celebrating Fiona’s milestone 13th birthday on social media late last year, the Emmy-winning actor shared a sweet photo tribute captioned: “Celebrating Fiona officially becoming a teen today!! Keep dancing through life FiBear! Love you soooo much!!”

While no cause of death has yet been shared, the couple did share details of a suicide prevention helpline (ichadlowe/instagram)

Beyond his acclaimed roles in Life Goes On—for which he earned a Primetime Emmy Award—and teen drama Pretty Little Liars, Lowe has worked extensively as a director on series including Supergirl, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and The Flash.

News of the tragic loss has prompted an outpouring of condolences across the entertainment industry for the Lowe family.

Among the messages was one from Oscar winner Marlee Matlin who wrote: "My heart is broken into pieces. Fly high, Fiona Lowe. Love you Chad and Kim."





(If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, help is available. In the US, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. In the UK, call 111 or reach Samaritans on 116 123).