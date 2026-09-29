Harry and Meghan could 'flee back to California' if denied UK security, experts claim
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Harry and Meghan could 'flee back to California' if denied UK security, experts claim

Just weeks after moving back to Britain, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could reportedly return to California over an ongoing police row

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, UK News, US News, California

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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