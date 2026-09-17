King Charles and Prince William are 'in sync' about specific details of Harry and Meghan's UK return
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King Charles and Prince William are 'in sync' about specific details of Harry and Meghan's UK return

It comes after King Charles' controversial letter to Harry and Meghan upon their return

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Royal Family, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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