King Charles and Prince William are 'in sync' about specific details of Harry and Meghan's UK return

King Charles and Prince William reportedly share similar feelings about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the United Kingdom.

Harry and Meghan made their return to the country at the end of August, after living in the California for six years, after stepping back from their royal duties.

Amid their return, the King published a letter addressing the couple's return, explaining that his son and daughter-in-law would be 'private citizens with commercial and charitable interests'.

“The King and William are completely united on the Sussexes not representing the royal family,” royal author Russell Myers told PEOPLE.

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“It’s without a doubt how in sync they are on this matter.”

UNILAD has contacted Kensington and Buckingham Palace for comment.

King Charles and Prince William are reportedly 'in agreement' about Harry's UK return (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Despite this, Prince Harry's relationship with his father seems to be moving in the right direction, after he brought his children, Archie and Lilibet to visit Highgrove House.

Prior to this, in Febuary 2024 after Charles' cancer diagnosis, the father and son met - and again a year later in September 2025.

William has not yet publicly commented on Harry and Meghan's return to the United Kingdom, and the last time the brothers were in the same room was during King Charles' coronation in 2023.

What did King Charles' letter to Harry and Meghan say?

"It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of the Sovereign, and are no longer working members of the Royal Family," the letter began.

The King then made it clear that the couple would not be returning to the Royal duties they stepped down from in 2020

"This position, distinct from the State and Royal duties undertaken by the working Royal Family, and with the personal latitude it brings the couple in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish, will continue to be fully respected," he added.

He then added that the charitable work that Harry and Meghan undertake will be a 'personal matter for them both' which will be 'undertaken in their private capacity'.

Harry and Meghan made their return back to the UK last month (Photo by Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)

It was also confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be able to use titles of 'His and Her Royal Highness'.

Following the publication of the letter, it was reported that Prince Harry was 'surprised'.

His team told the Daily Mail: "We were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance."

The Sussex's first month in the UK

The couple have kept a pretty low profile since their return - but Harry is expected to attend the WellChild charity award ceremony later this month.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the couple had made the decision to pull their children out of their school after just two days, following 'security concerns'.

A spokesperson said: "The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family's security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements.

"The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family.

"This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there," the statement concluded.



