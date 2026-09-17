6 grisly items collected as evidence after Lizzie Borden's parents were killed
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6 grisly items collected as evidence after Lizzie Borden's parents were killed

With Netflix revisiting the case in Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, here are the 6 gruesome pieces of evidence gathered in Fall River.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: True crime, Netflix, News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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