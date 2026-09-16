Crypto billionaire who paid actress $4.5 million to marry him wants money back after breakup
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Crypto billionaire who paid actress $4.5 million to marry him wants money back after breakup

Justin Sun claims to have paid millions of dollars to Jing Tian's family, only for her to leave him saying she had 'poor judgment in men'

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Chan Long Hei/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: Sex and Relationships, News, Money

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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