A crypto-currency billionaire is seeking to reclaim millions of dollars from his ex, claiming that he paid the money to her parents on the understanding that they would get married.

Justin Sun, 36, is a billionaire who made his fortune in cryptocurrency, reportedly being worth around $8.5 billion after founding the blockchain business Tron.

He had been in a relationship with actor Jing Tian, who is known for roles in several Hollywood films including The Great Wall, Kong: Skull Island, and Pacific Rim Uprising.

The pair had been together, with the scandal around their breakup spreading widely on social media in China, though questions are still hovering over whether the any of the strange scandal is even real.

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Sun had reportedly shared a post on X called 'My Girlfriend Jian Tian', rambling about how he had a crush on since he was at college.

He also revealed that he had transferred over a 'bride fee' equivalent to $4.5 million to Tian's parents, according to local media outlet SCMP.

A bride fee is sometimes paid by a groom to a bride's parents as a part of an engagement in China.

Justin Sun reportedly sent a $4.5 million 'bride price' to Tian's parents (Bryan van der Beek/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

However, the relationship would subsequently come to an end in some unusual circumstances, and Sun is now reportedly seeking to get back the $4.5 million he sent to Tian's family, including hiring a celebrity lawyer, Zhang Qihuai, in the case.

It has been alleged that Sun called off the marriage after Tian requested that he register a property in Hong Kong in her name and transfer her $50 million.

This was reportedly in order for her to have a child with him via surrogacy.

After receiving this demand from Tian, Sun had reportedly then consulted with an AI chatbot on whether he should proceed with the transfer.

When the artificial intelligence generated an answer suggesting that he should not send the money, the couple separated and fell out of touch with one another.

Since then, Sun has reportedly said that the post in question was actually 'completely fictional', adding that 'any resemblance to actual events or persons is purely coincidental'.

Jing Tian has said that 'time will prove everything' (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

But despite these claims, the lawsuit has been filed, suggesting that the story has at least some foundation in fact.

In a written response to questions sent to his lawyer, Sun told the Wall Street Journal: “We dated with marriage in mind."

For her part, Tian has also responded with a post on social media in which she conceded that she has 'poor judgement in men and insufficient wisdom'.

Nonetheless, she said that she 'would never trade love or her soul for money', and asserted that 'time will prove everything'.

Sun’s lawyer Zhang Qihuai has reportedly revealed that a court has agreed to hear a lawsuit which is seeking the return of the 30 million yuan, around $4.5 million, saying that this lawsuit was only related to the question around the bride price, and had no mention of the other allegations around surrogacy.

The case reportedly has not yet had a major hearing in the courts.