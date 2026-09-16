Death row inmate’s execution halted just hours before he was due to die following new law

A death row inmate in Georgia had his execution halted just hours before he was due to die, after a judge decided he should get chance to argue a new state law in court.

Stacey Humphries was handed the death penalty in 2007 after being convicted of murdering two real estate agents, 33-year-old Cyndi Williams and 21-year-old Lori Brown, in 2003.

The now-53-year-old entered a real estate sales office near Atlanta, Georgia and forced two female members of staff to strip naked and give him the pin codes for their bank cards.

He went on to fatally shoot both Brown and Williams before escaping with their driver's licences and credit cards, later withdrawing thousands of dollars from their accounts.

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21-year-old Lori Brown was one of Stacey Humphreys' victims (Cobb County Superior Court)

After nearly two decades of being on death row, Humphries was set for execution earlier today (September 16) until a judge stepped in with hours to go and put everything on hold.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Tyler Browning issued a stay late after deciding Humphries should be allowed the chance to argue the new Survivor Justice Act as part of his defense.

The law, which took effect in July last year, means that a defendant's history of domestic abuse, violence, dating violence or child abuse should be taken into account if that abuse is connected to the crime they are accused of.

Humphries' attorney has argued that years of severe child abuse contributed to the horrific actions that led to him being placed on death row.

Attorney Brian Kammer told the court his client had been beaten and whipped, burned with cigarettes and suffered from an untreated skull fracture at the age of just three, 9ABC reports.

Stacey Humphries was due to be executed today (Georgia Department of Corrections)

Humphries is also said to have grown up around domestic violence and drug and alcohol abuse.

The state has responded by saying the Survivor Justice Act was not designed to allow death row inmates another chance to present evidence of childhood abuse.

However, when the judge looked into it, he found the wording of the law did not exempt Humphries from being able to use it as a defense.

Browning did confirm that the stay may not be final, meaning if the state is able to successfully appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court before 7pm, he may consider lifting the stay and allowing the execution to go ahead.

If the execution does proceed, Humphries will become the 55th inmate to be put to death by lethal injection in the state of Georgia.