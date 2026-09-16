Death row inmate’s execution halted just hours before he was due to die following new law
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Death row inmate’s execution halted just hours before he was due to die following new law

Stacey Humphries was due to be executed today (September 16)

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections

Topics: US News, Crime, Death Row

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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