Hyrox athlete outraged he was disqualified for using toilet while woman who pooped herself won first place
Home>News>Sport

Hyrox athlete outraged he was disqualified for using toilet while woman who pooped herself won first place

Zarif Zakaria was left furious after his own disqualification despite the incident

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Fred Lee/Getty Images

Topics: Sport, Health, World News

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

Choose your content: