Ke Huy Quan reveals actor told him he had a 'stupid face' during uncomfortable moment before he won award
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Ke Huy Quan reveals actor told him he had a 'stupid face' during uncomfortable moment before he won award

The actor revealed that he had been posing for selfies at the awards when someone made the cutting remarks

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Topics: Celebrity, Oscars, Film and TV, US News

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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