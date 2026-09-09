Billy Baldwin names the A-list actor he refused to kiss and why he'd 'never work' with her again

Billy Baldwin has named the one actor he will 'never, ever work with' more than three decades after the pair starred together in erotic thriller Silver.

The 63-year-old named Sharon Stone as the actor, while speaking on Tuesday's (8 September) episode of Lisa Guerrero's Unleashed podcast, where he also revealed the real reason he refused to kiss his 68-year-old co-star while filming one of the movie's love scenes.

Baldwin claimed he was so uncomfortable working alongside Stone by that point in the shoot that he called a meeting with producers to say he couldn't complete the last of the film's four intimate scenes.

"I can do the scene but just please don't make me kiss her," he recalled telling them.

Advert

Billy Baldwin and Sharon Stone starred alongside one another in the 1993 romance film Sliver (Paramount Pictures)

Why did Billy Baldwin refuse to kiss Sharon Stone?

According to Baldwin, the pair got on well for the first few weeks of filming, before something shifted.

"We got along pretty well the first couple weeks," he said. "But then she wouldn't say 'hello' or 'goodbye' to me for the next three months."

He described the atmosphere on set as leaving 'everybody miserable.'

His request to skip the kiss reportedly shaped one of Sliver's most talked-about moments, a hookup between his character, Zeke Hawkins, and Stone's character, Carly Norris, which happened against a support column.

Baldwin, who said he had 'never told anyone' the story before, predicted the revelation 'could go viral'.

Though Baldwin claims he and Stone initially got on well, something later on 'shifted' (Etienne LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images)

What did Sharon Stone say about Robert Evans and Sliver?

The podcast appearance also saw Baldwin respond to claims Stone made in her 2021 memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, and on subsequent press tours. Stone alleged that the film's producer, the late Robert Evans, pressured her to sleep with Baldwin, telling her it would make his on-screen performance 'better.'

Baldwin insisted he was given a similar pitch from Evans, but framed differently.

"He wasn't talking about Sharon not being able to act," Baldwin said, calling her screen presence '11 out of 10.'

Instead, he claimed Evans told him: "I keep getting reports that there's incredibly bad tension. We know what it's all about. All this pent-up sexual energy tension. Just do it and get it over with."

Baldwin branded Stone 'silly' for suggesting otherwise and accused her of 'badmouthing' his acting on Larry King Live.

He went on to make further claims about his former co-star, alleging she kept 'a shrine' to him in her trailer complete with 'candles and pictures,' and that she was left on crutches for days after he accidentally stepped on her foot mid-scene.

Despite the list of grievances, Baldwin said he'd 'love to bury the hatchet' with Stone, adding he'd welcome the chance to 'shake her hand' or 'give her a hug'.

The pair have reportedly crossed paths since at an airport and a car show but have 'never talked'.

Baldwin had previously threatened, in 2024, to reveal 'so much dirt' on Stone after she revisited the Sliver drama publicly, but held off at the time.

UNILAD has contacted representatives for Sharon Stone for comment.