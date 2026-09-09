Billy Baldwin names the A-list actor he refused to kiss and why he'd 'never work' with her again
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Billy Baldwin names the A-list actor he refused to kiss and why he'd 'never work' with her again

He also addressed a producer's alleged demand that nearly derailed the 1993 film's most famous scene

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity, Podcast

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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