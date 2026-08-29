Veronica Mars star Jason Dohring explains why he stepped away from Hollywood for surprising new career
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Veronica Mars star Jason Dohring explains why he stepped away from Hollywood for surprising new career

Jason Dohring hasn't acted since 202, but he's not ruling out a comeback just yet

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Topics: Celebrity, Hollywood, Film and TV

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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