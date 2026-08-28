Jamie Foxx reveals how comedy helped him cope during near-fatal medical emergency

Jamie Foxx has opened up about the profound emotional and psychological hurdles he faced following his near-fatal 2023 medical emergency, admitting he struggled to make sense of the life-threatening ordeal.

It has been three years since the 58-year-old Oscar winner suffered a severe brain bleed that resulted in a stroke while in Atlanta filming the action-comedy Back in Action.

Appearing on an episode of the Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast alongside his daughter Corinne, Foxx looked back on the grueling rehabilitation process, revealing the deep frustration and confusion he felt while trying to piece together what had happened to his body.

"What was wrong with my first chance? This doesn’t happen to anybody. How does it happen to me?" Foxx recalled thinking during the early stages of his physical recovery, noting that being told he had received a "second chance" at life initially felt difficult to process.

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Foxx famously suffered a stroke while filming Back in Action in 2023 ( Dave Benett/WireImage)

To cope with the trauma and extensive gaps in his memory, the comedian said he turned to his natural instinct: making people laugh.

During his hospital stay, Foxx explained that he was "always joking all the time" because he "only had comedy to lean on."

He even began slipping into exaggerated impersonations of his Hollywood peers, including Denzel Washington, which occasionally left medical staff and loved ones unsure of his true mental state.

"That’s the only way I could find myself," Foxx explained. "Because here’s the trueness of it. Like, when this all transpired, I went back to meet the 60 nurses that kept me alive. Because I don’t quite remember."

His daughter Corinne, 32, who served as the family’s primary spokesperson during the crisis, discussed the intense adrenaline rush that took over while managing her father’s care behind closed doors.

"When you’re in it, you don’t have time to be scared because your brain overhauls adrenaline," Corinne shared.

"You’re in caretaking mode, and you’re never really ready to take care of your parent. You’re never ready for that moment, but when it happened, I was like, ‘I got this.’"

Corinne first alerted fans on April 12, 2023, announcing on social media that her father was recovering after experiencing an undisclosed "medical complication."

Foxx addressed the public directly months later in an emotional video update, thanking his medical team and his family for fiercely guarding his privacy during his darkest days.

"I did go through ... I went to hell and back," Foxx told fans at the time. "And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back. And I’m able to work."