Jamie Foxx reveals how comedy helped him cope during near-fatal medical emergency
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Jamie Foxx reveals how comedy helped him cope during near-fatal medical emergency

The Oscar-winning star and his daughter Corinne opened up about his stroke recovery and how humor helped him through rehabilitation.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: @BabythisisKekePalmer / Youtube

Topics: Celebrity, Jamie Foxx

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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