Nicole Kidman reveals the bizarre thing she does when she is angry
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Nicole Kidman reveals the bizarre thing she does when she is angry

She says the family tradition dates back to her late mother, who apparently had her own icy list.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images

Topics: Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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