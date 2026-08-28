Nicole Kidman reveals the bizarre thing she does when she is angry

Nicole Kidman has revealed she has a rather unconventional response when someone gets on her nerves - she writes their name down and puts it in the freezer.

The Practical Magic 2 star opened up about the ritual during a recent Sheer Luxe interview with her co-star Sandra Bullock, conducted by Kidman’s niece Lucia Hawley.

The conversation turned to magic after Hawley explained that the Kidman women have long had a connection to the supernatural.

Kidman, 59, then shared that love spells are among the magic she practices, before explaining what happens when she's ‘a little bit upset with someone.

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"I don’t know if you know this about the Kidman women," Hawley told Bullock. "We sway to the more magical side. Some people would say witches. Grandma was born on Friday the 13th."

When Hawley asked the actresses about their favorite spells, Kidman answered: "Love spells. But if I’m a little bit upset with someone, I will write their name and put it in the freezer."

Nicole Kidman stars alongside Sandra Bullock in Practical Magic 2. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Bullock immediately wanted to know what the unusual practice was supposed to do.

"What does that do?" she asked. "Freezes them out," Kidman replied.

The exchange revealed that the freezer ritual isn't something Kidman invented herself.

Hawley said her grandmother, referring to Kidman's late mother Janelle Ann Kidman, 'used to have a list of names in the ice cube area.'

There is also apparently an end point to the freezing process.

Kidman explained that 'you can come out of the freezer,' after Bullock appeared surprised by the idea.

Hawley then added another detail about what happens once someone has been removed.

Practical Magic 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on September 10. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Getty Images)

"Do you then let the person know you’re out of the icing?" Bullock asked. "No, no, no. They will feel it," Hawley replied.

Bullock even wondered whether the ritual had somehow been used against her while the pair were making their new movie together.

"So, is that what happened, like, mid-shoot when all of a sudden you went cold… was I in the freezer?" she joked.

Kidman laughed and responded: "No, no."

The conversation comes as Kidman and Bullock reunite as Gillian and Sally Owens for Practical Magic 2, the sequel to the 1998 supernatural movie Practical Magic.

The original film was based on Alice Hoffman's 1995 novel of the same name and followed sisters Gillian and Sally as they discovered their magical abilities while attempting to break a family curse that had resulted in the deaths of the men they loved.

The new movie brings the Owens family back together, with Sally's daughters Kylie, played by Joey King, and Antonia, played by Maisie Williams, facing the consequences of the family's past.

Aunts Jet and Frances, portrayed by Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing, also return as the family confronts the curse once again.